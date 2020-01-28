Global  

Filmic DoubleTake lets you record from two iPhone cameras at the same time

The Verge Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Filmic DoubleTake lets you record from two iPhone cameras at the same timeUsers can choose two of the four lenses to record from on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Filmic is releasing a new app for iPhones today that allows you to capture video from two cameras at once. The app, called DoubleTake, was first previewed at Apple’s iPhone 11 announcement in September. It lets you record two video files separately, from any of the iPhone’s cameras, so that you can cut between them, or capture the video feeds displayed alongside each other, either as a split-screen or a picture-in-picture. It works well — the question is whether filmmakers will find a use for it, as they have Filmic’s well-regarded pro camera app.

The new app is straightforward and easy to use. You start by choosing which two cameras you would like to record from: the ultra wide, wide, telephoto, or selfie camera. On this same page you...
