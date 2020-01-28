Google is shutting down its App Maker tool

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Google is in the mood for a cull at the moment. Having announced the end of support for Chrome Apps, the company has now announced that Google App Maker will be closing down in less than a year. While the ultimate shutdown date isn't until January 2021, App Maker is now no longer being actively developed. Additionally, Google says that as of mid-April it will no longer be possible to create new apps.


