Google is shutting down its App Maker tool

betanews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Google is in the mood for a cull at the moment. Having announced the end of support for Chrome Apps, the company has now announced that Google App Maker will be closing down in less than a year. While the ultimate shutdown date isn't until January 2021, App Maker is now no longer being actively developed. Additionally, Google says that as of mid-April it will no longer be possible to create new apps. See also: Now you can get help from Google on Twitter Google researchers reveal flaws in Safari that could be exploited to track users Google announces end… [Continue Reading]
