Save on Chromebooks, monitors, more at Amazon from $64 (today only)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various laptops, monitors, and Chromebooks *from $63.99 shipped*. Our top pick from today’s sale is the HP 14-inch Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for *$179*. That’s down from the usual $280 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include a 1080p display with a full 180-degree hinge, 2.2GHz AMD Dual-Core processor, 4GB worth of RAM and a 32GB hard drive. Over 8-hours of battery life rounds out the notable specs here. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

