Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > MIUI 11 Best Feature Always-On Display: Everything You Need To Know

MIUI 11 Best Feature Always-On Display: Everything You Need To Know

Fossbytes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Now that a number of Xiaomi devices have been issued the latest MIUI 11 feature update, it’s time to throw light on one of its best features: Always-on Display. For those who don’t know, Always-on Display is an AMOLED screen exclusive feature that lights up portions of your screen, even when the smartphone is locked. […]

The post MIUI 11 Best Feature Always-On Display: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.