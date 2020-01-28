Global  

UK defies US and refuses to ban Huawei from 5G networks

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The UK will allow “high-risk vendors” like Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G network infrastructure, the government announced today. The announcement outlining the limitations imposed on high risk vendors was made after weeks of speculation about the company’s role in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. All four of the UK’s major operators are already using the company’s equipment in their 5G networks.

The announcement defines high-risk vendors as those that “pose greater security and resilience risks to UK telecoms networks.” It says that the country’s National Cyber Security Centre will issue guidance to UK telcos on high-risk vendors who will be allowed to supply non-core elements of the network, but will be limited by a market share cap...
Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

 US warns British sovereignty at risk if Huawei helps build 5G network. Mike Pompeo described the decision facing the National Security Council as "momentous" in a last-ditch plea to ministers who are expected to make the call on Tuesday. The US administration has previously warned allies not to...

Britain's Prime Minister says Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building the UK's 5G mobile network, despite US objections.

The UK's National Security Council will discuss Huawei's potential role in Britain's 5G networks on Tuesday.

The UK has confirmed that "high risk" vendors such as Huawei will be allowed to help build the country's 5G network, but not "core" parts of it.
The United States cautioned Britain ahead of a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on what role Huawei will have in 5G telecommunications networks
