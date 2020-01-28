UK defies US and refuses to ban Huawei from 5G networks
The UK will allow “high-risk vendors” like Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G network infrastructure, the government announced today. The announcement outlining the limitations imposed on high risk vendors was made after weeks of speculation about the company’s role in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. All four of the UK’s major operators are already using the company’s equipment in their 5G networks.
The announcement defines high-risk vendors as those that “pose greater security and resilience risks to UK telecoms networks.” It says that the country’s National Cyber Security Centre will issue guidance to UK telcos on high-risk vendors who will be allowed to supply non-core elements of the network, but will be limited by a market share cap...
