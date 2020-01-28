UK defies US and refuses to ban Huawei from 5G networks

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The UK will allow “high-risk vendors” like Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G network infrastructure, the government announced today. The announcement outlining the limitations imposed on high risk vendors was made after weeks of speculation about the company’s role in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. All four of the UK’s major operators are already using the company’s equipment in their 5G networks.



