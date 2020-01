Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· *Amazon uses a hiring practice called a "loop" to determine if a candidate will be a cultural fit, and an employee known as a "bar-raiser" acts as a third party to evaluate candidates' behavioral skills.*

· *Insiders said the process is designed to be long, with around six interviews lasting an hour each.*

· *The goal is... · *Amazon uses a hiring practice called a "loop" to determine if a candidate will be a cultural fit, and an employee known as a "bar-raiser" acts as a third party to evaluate candidates' behavioral skills.*· *Insiders said the process is designed to be long, with around six interviews lasting an hour each.*· *The goal is 👓 View full article