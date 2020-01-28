Global  

PS5, Xbox Series X Will Be Cheaper Owing To US-China Trade Agreement

Fossbytes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
In May 2019, Trump raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on Chinese made electronics imported to the U.S. This increased tariff could have led to increased prices of PS5 and Xbox Series X for the customers. Fortunately, the US-China “Phase One” agreement has put Trump’s proposed 25% tariff for video game consoles to rest. Trump […]

