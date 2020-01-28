Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

In previous years, we’ve seen Google target specific areas of its own “ecosystem,” but for its Super Bowl LIV commercial, the star of the show is undoubtedly the Google Assistant.



more…



The post Google posts ‘Loretta’ Super Bowl commercial featuring Assistant, Photos [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

