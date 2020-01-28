Global  

Google posts 'Loretta' Super Bowl commercial featuring Assistant, Photos [Video]

9to5Google Tuesday, 28 January 2020
In previous years, we’ve seen Google target specific areas of its own “ecosystem,” but for its Super Bowl LIV commercial, the star of the show is undoubtedly the Google Assistant.

 Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and David Ortiz show off their Boston accents in Hyundai's Super Bowl commercial.

SEE IT: Hyundai's Wicked Super Bowl Ad [Video]SEE IT: Hyundai's Wicked Super Bowl Ad

The New England Patriots didn't make the Super Bowl, but Boston will still make its mark on the big game.

Olathe educator to be on sideline of Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl [Video]Olathe educator to be on sideline of Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

Olathe West High School assistant principal Josh Umphrey will be on the sideline for Super Bowl LIV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, to shoot photos for his other job.

Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta'

Based on a true story, Google's new Super Bowl commercial stars an 85-year-old grandfather trying to keep the memory of his late wife alive.
P&G consumers will help shape this Super Bowl commercial

Procter & Gamble Co. plans to run a commercial during the Super Bowl that will be shaped by input from consumers, who will help decide how Head & Shoulders...
