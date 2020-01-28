Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WhatsApp disclosed 12 security flaws last year, including 7 classified as 'critical,' after Jeff Bezos phone was reportedly hacked

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WhatsApp disclosed 12 security flaws last year, including 7 classified as 'critical,' after Jeff Bezos phone was reportedly hacked· WhatsApp disclosed 12 security vulnerabilities last year, according to the US National Vulnerabilities Database, including seven that were classed as "critical."
· According to the database, seen by the Financial Times, the number of reported vulnerabilities was significantly higher than in previous years, when only one or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Notorious KFC Birmingham branch now serve through protective CHICKEN wire

Notorious KFC Birmingham branch now serve through protective CHICKEN wire 00:03

 A KFC restaurant which has been blighted by a spate of violent attacks is now serving customers through a protective "chicken wire-style" cage in order to protect staff. The fast-food giant has taken the drastic measure at one of their Birmingham branches after being plagued by a series of worrying...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition [Video]Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition

Two sisters with a four-year age gap can open each other's iPhones using face recognition - despite looking very different.Care workers Hanife Berisha and Eva Krasniqi might be sisters but are far from..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published

Americans report more 'terrible nights' of sleep in 2019 than 2018 [Video]Americans report more 'terrible nights' of sleep in 2019 than 2018

Americans would happily shell out $316.61 if it meant just one perfect night of sleep, according to new research. This is up from $290 — the average amount that survey respondents said they would pay..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apparently, Saudi Crown Prince hacked Jeff Bezos's phone via WhatsApp

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Last year, Gavin de Becker, a security specialist known for assisting the CIA and FBI, claimed that the Saudi government had hacked the...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •CBS News

TSA caught people trying to fly with more guns than ever in 2019

The Transportation Security Administration intercepted a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints last year in what the agency’s leader called...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.