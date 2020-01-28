UK ignores US warnings and says Huawei can help build its 5G network

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The UK government has announced that -- despite being considered a "high-risk vendor" -- Huawei will be permitted to contribute to the 5G network infrastructure in Britain. The US recently warned that allowing the Chinese firm to be involved in the rollout of 5G would be "madness", but the UK has chosen to ignore this. Huawei will have limits placed on its contributions, meaning that it will only be able to supply "non-core" elements of the network. See also: US warns UK against 'madness' of using Huawei for 5G Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge…


