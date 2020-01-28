Global  

UK ignores US warnings and says Huawei can help build its 5G network

betanews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The UK government has announced that -- despite being considered a "high-risk vendor" -- Huawei will be permitted to contribute to the 5G network infrastructure in Britain. The US recently warned that allowing the Chinese firm to be involved in the rollout of 5G would be "madness", but the UK has chosen to ignore this. Huawei will have limits placed on its contributions, meaning that it will only be able to supply "non-core" elements of the network. See also: US warns UK against 'madness' of using Huawei for 5G Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge… [Continue Reading]
News video: Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan

Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan 07:58

 Britain's Prime Minister says Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building the UK's 5G mobile network, despite US objections.

