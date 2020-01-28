Global  

Everything we think we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20

The Verge Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Galaxy S20 Ultra (left) and S20 Plus (right) | Image: Evan Blass (@evleaks) / Twitter

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 — the successor to last year’s Galaxy S10, and the company’s next flagship — at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th.

Per the rumors, Samsung will have three new flagship phones this year in the US (internationally, it’s a bit of a different story): the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There are also rumors of a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, for a total of four new flagships.

But if you can’t wait until the big announcement, don’t worry. Here’s everything we know so far:

-S20 and S20 Plus-

Photo: XDA Developers

The two bread-and-butter phones are the S20 and S20 Plus, the direct sequels to last year’s Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus...
0
News video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unboxing and quick look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unboxing and quick look 04:33

 Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India at Rs 39,999 in three colour variants - Prism Blue, Prism Black and Prism White.

