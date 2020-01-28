Everything we think we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The Galaxy S20 Ultra (left) and S20 Plus (right) | Image: Evan Blass (@evleaks) / Twitter
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 — the successor to last year’s Galaxy S10, and the company’s next flagship — at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th.
Per the rumors, Samsung will have three new flagship phones this year in the US (internationally, it’s a bit of a different story): the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There are also rumors of a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, for a total of four new flagships.
But if you can’t wait until the big announcement, don’t worry. Here’s everything we know so far:
-S20 and S20 Plus-
Photo: XDA Developers
The two bread-and-butter phones are the S20 and S20 Plus, the direct sequels to last year’s Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus...