Everything we think we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Galaxy S20 Ultra (left) and S20 Plus (right) | Image: Evan Blass (@evleaks) / Twitter



Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 — the successor to last year’s Galaxy S10, and the company’s next flagship — at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th.



Per the rumors, Samsung will have three new flagship phones this year in the US (internationally, it’s a bit of a different story): the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There are also rumors of a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, for a total of four new flagships.



But if you can’t wait until the big announcement, don’t worry. Here’s everything we know so far:



-S20 and S20 Plus-



Photo: XDA Developers



