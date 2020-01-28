Global  

The UK's top cyber officials have warned that Huawei has poor cybersecurity and that its processes are opaque, even as it's greenlit for 5G

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
The UK's top cyber officials have warned that Huawei has poor cybersecurity and that its processes are opaque, even as it's greenlit for 5G· UK prime minister Boris Johnson has defied President Trump to permit Huawei to provide equipment for the country's 5G networks.
· Even as the UK allows Huawei into "non-core" parts of the 5G network, its cybersecurity service warned that Huawei is a high-risk vendor who could be at the behest of the Chinese government.
