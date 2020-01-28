The UK's top cyber officials have warned that Huawei has poor cybersecurity and that its processes are opaque, even as it's greenlit for 5G Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· UK prime minister Boris Johnson has defied President Trump to permit Huawei to provide equipment for the country's 5G networks.

· Even as the UK allows Huawei into "non-core" parts of the 5G network, its cybersecurity service warned that Huawei is a high-risk vendor who could be at the behest of the Chinese government.

