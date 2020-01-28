Global  

With Tony Fadell’s help, Advano is building battery components to power an electric future

TechCrunch Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Using scrap silicon as its feedstock, a New Orleans-based company called Advano has raised $18.5 million to manufacture battery components to enable more powerful, smaller, and longer lasting batteries. The technology was innovative enough to earn the Lousiana-based startup a place in Y Combinator’s famed accelerator and has now attracted the attention of Mitsui Kinzoku, […]
