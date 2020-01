Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Hulu and the indie film distributor Neon bought the comedy "Palm Springs," starring Andy Samberg, out of the Sundance Film Festival for a record-breaking $17.5 million and 69 cents.

· The previous biggest Sundance acquisition was "The Birth of a Nation" in 2016, which was a box-office flop.

