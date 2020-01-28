Global  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks in first official press renders w/ specs [Gallery]

9to5Google Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
It feels like it’s been ages since we started talking about Samsung’s next foldable smartphone but, before today, there’s been nothing in the way of renders to show off the device. Now, courtesy of WinFuture, renders of the Galaxy Z Flip have leaked to reveal the device in full.

