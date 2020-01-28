Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

It feels like it’s been ages since we started talking about Samsung’s next foldable smartphone but, before today, there’s been nothing in the way of renders to show off the device. Now, courtesy of WinFuture, renders of the Galaxy Z Flip have leaked to reveal the device in full.



more…



The post Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks in first official press renders w/ specs [Gallery] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

