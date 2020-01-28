Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip fully revealed in leaked images

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rumors about Samsung’s next foldable, the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip, have been swirling for weeks. But thanks to a new leak, the full details for the upcoming foldable phone have been revealed. WinFuture’s leak is the biggest yet for the upcoming device, with official renders from Samsung and a full spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Flip.



As expected, the Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio foldable OLED display with an FHD+ (2636 x 1080) resolution. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the new leak confirms that the Z Flip will feature an "ultra thin glass" display, instead of the more fragile plastic panel that caused issues on the Fold. Like Samsung's other recent phones, the Z Flip will feature a centrally located hole-punch...


