Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pokémon Home cloud storage service will launch in February for $3 a month

The Verge Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Pokémon Home cloud storage service will launch in February for $3 a monthImage: Nintendo / Game Freak

The Pokémon Company is making it easier for players to keep all of their pokémon from every game in one place with a cloud storage service known as the Pokémon Home. The tool will launch in February.

Details about how Home will work were released in a new blog post from the company today. Essentially, people can use their phones and mobile devices to store pokémon from the old Pokémon Bank and transfer them into Pokémon Switch games as long as those pokémon are supported in the newer games. Support for Pokémon Go is in development. There is also a version of Pokémon Home that lives on the Nintendo Switch, but it will only support Switch games including Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Please Remember the Children of Puerto Rico: Give to the Boys & Girls Club Now [Video]Please Remember the Children of Puerto Rico: Give to the Boys & Girls Club Now

The problems of Puerto Rico may seem daunting and intractable, but for the island members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, their aim is true: Helping children living below the poverty level to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nintendo details 'Pokemon Home' iPhone app and service subscription

Nintendo has announced a February release date for Pokemon Home, how much it will cost, and what games are compatible with the service.
AppleInsider Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.