Pokémon Home cloud storage service will launch in February for $3 a month

The Pokémon Company is making it easier for players to keep all of their pokémon from every game in one place with a cloud storage service known as the Pokémon Home. The tool will launch in February.



The Pokémon Company is making it easier for players to keep all of their pokémon from every game in one place with a cloud storage service known as the Pokémon Home. The tool will launch in February.

Details about how Home will work were released in a new blog post from the company today. Essentially, people can use their phones and mobile devices to store pokémon from the old Pokémon Bank and transfer them into Pokémon Switch games as long as those pokémon are supported in the newer games. Support for Pokémon Go is in development. There is also a version of Pokémon Home that lives on the Nintendo Switch, but it will only support Switch games including Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let's Go,...

