Google is adding Metro Exodus as one of seven games to claim with Stadia Pro subscription

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Google announced today that two new games are coming to Stadia Pro, the subscription plan that lets customers of its Stadia cloud gaming service play a small selection of titles for one flat monthly fee.



Metro Exodus and Gylt will be available in the Stadia Pro library on February 1st. However, Samurai Shodown and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration will no longer be free to claim on January 31st, so you may want to add those to your Stadia Pro account quickly if you’re already a subscriber. They’ll remain attached to your account as long as you keep paying for the monthly subscription.







Are you prepared to be scared? Creepy puzzle adventure, GYLT, and survival horror shooter, Metro Exodus, join the Stadia Pro lineup. Log-in &... Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The VergeGoogle announced today that two new games are coming to Stadia Pro, the subscription plan that lets customers of its Stadia cloud gaming service play a small selection of titles for one flat monthly fee.Metro Exodus and Gylt will be available in the Stadia Pro library on February 1st. However, Samurai Shodown and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration will no longer be free to claim on January 31st, so you may want to add those to your Stadia Pro account quickly if you’re already a subscriber. They’ll remain attached to your account as long as you keep paying for the monthly subscription.Are you prepared to be scared? Creepy puzzle adventure, GYLT, and survival horror shooter, Metro Exodus, join the Stadia Pro lineup. Log-in &... 👓 View full article

