Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Update*: iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and watchOS 6.1.2 are now available. iOS 12.4.5 is also now available for devices that are not capable of running iOS 13. HomePod has also been updated to version 13.3.1.

Apple today will release iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to the public after testing it with beta users over the past several weeks. iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and performance improvements related to Screen Time and the Mail app.

more…

The post Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

 On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount; Marketing material for the release of the Motorola Razr suggest users might see bumps in their screen; An...

Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Find Your Own Phone Number on iOS or Android [Video]How To Find Your Own Phone Number on iOS or Android

If you've ever wondered where your phone saves your own phone number, this is the guide to help you find it. Whether you have an Android or an iOS device, we show you where you can go on your..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13 [Video]How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13

There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these...

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s latest iOS update fixes a location tracking bug and makes Screen Time limits more secure

Apple’s latest iOS update fixes a location tracking bug and makes Screen Time limits more securePhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Apple today released iOS 13.3.1, and the new update contains two important fixes. First, it eliminates a...
The Verge

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 With Toggle for Turning Off U1 Chip in Latest iPhones

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, minor updates to the iOS 13 operating system. iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.3.1 come over a month after the release of...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rom_Duck

David Iannuzzi Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/NqQcUxHTZU 16 minutes ago

Blind_iPhone

Blind iPhone Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/eyTkRMaIhM 38 minutes ago

talouis

Tricia Louis 👩🏻‍💻 Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/IKclNWNgc8 via @ChanceHMiller 38 minutes ago

WeAreAppleFans

We Are Apple Fans Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/WviqiGJSgR 47 minutes ago

Adam_Biczyk

Adam Biczyk RT @9to5mac: Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/KfLE7Kfq2U by @ChanceHMiller https://t… 48 minutes ago

BobCarter385761

BobCarter Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/JJ8Sc4g5Ff 1 hour ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/ecwLit1t7J #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more https://t.co/ecwLit1t7J #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.