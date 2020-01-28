Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

*Update*: iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and watchOS 6.1.2 are now available. iOS 12.4.5 is also now available for devices that are not capable of running iOS 13. HomePod has also been updated to version 13.3.1.



Apple today will release iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to the public after testing it with beta users over the past several weeks. iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and performance improvements related to Screen Time and the Mail app.



