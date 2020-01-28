Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Partners just went to Google Cloud's annual sales kickoff conference for the first time ever, and they say it proves that CEO Thomas Kurian is moving things in the right direction (GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN)

Partners just went to Google Cloud's annual sales kickoff conference for the first time ever, and they say it proves that CEO Thomas Kurian is moving things in the right direction (GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Partners just went to Google Cloud's annual sales kickoff conference for the first time ever, and they say it proves that CEO Thomas Kurian is moving things in the right direction (GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN)· *Earlier this month, partners attended Google Accelerate, Google Cloud's internal sales kickoff conference — the first time they were ever invited to be a part of the annual event.*
· *Some of the partners in attendance praise Google Cloud for being easier to work with than ever before, and tell Business Insider that the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Microsoft Plows Ahead in Cloud Business Growth

Microsoft Plows Ahead in Cloud Business Growth 00:59

 The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.6 billion, up 36% from the same period last year. Net income of $1.51 per share beat Wall Street expectations.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Q4 Earnings Provides Increased Transparency [Video]Google Q4 Earnings Provides Increased Transparency

Google parent company Alphabet released its first earnings report since Sundar Pichai took over as CEO in December when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their management roles.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:49Published

Wild grey seal caught ‘clapping’ on camera for the first time [Video]Wild grey seal caught ‘clapping’ on camera for the first time

A wild grey seal has been caught “clapping” on camera for the first time, making sounds that resemble “shotgun-like cracks”. The large male was filmed striking its flippers together off the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube brought in $15 billion in advertising revenue in 2019 — 9 times more than Google paid to acquire the site 14 years ago (GOOG)

YouTube brought in $15 billion in advertising revenue in 2019 — 9 times more than Google paid to acquire the site 14 years ago (GOOG)· Alphabet, Google's parent company, broke out YouTube's advertising revenue for the first time ever on Monday, and revealed the video-sharing site brought in...
Business Insider

FINALLY: Google just revealed YouTube's ad revenue, 14 years after acquiring it, and the video site brought in $15 billion last year (GOOG)

FINALLY: Google just revealed YouTube's ad revenue, 14 years after acquiring it, and the video site brought in $15 billion last year (GOOG)· Alphabet, Google's parent company, broke out revenue numbers for YouTube for the first time ever in its 2019 fiscal year results released Monday. · Numbers...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.