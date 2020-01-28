TP-Link’s vintage filament-style Kasa Smart LED Bulb is now at a low of $13

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart LED Bulb for *$12.99 Prime* *shipped*. Down nearly 25% from its regular rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting a unique look in any lamp, this is perfect. It offers an old-style filament look, which is perfect for antique vibes. This bulb ties into the entire TP-Link Kasa lineup, which works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. You’ll also net dimmable capabilities, a soft white glow, and no hub requirement, making it super simple to install and use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



