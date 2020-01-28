Scroll makes hundreds of websites ad-free for $5 per month Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Image: Scroll



A new subscription service called Scroll is offering ad-free access to hundreds of websites — not by blocking the ads, but by working with an expanding group of publishers to take the ads down in exchange for a slice of the subscription fee.



Scroll launches today with support for a number of major websites and networks, including The Atlantic, BuzzFeed News, G/O Media (which includes websites like Gizmodo and Kotaku), and Vox Media, which — important disclosure here — includes The Verge.



"Websites should look cleaner and load faster"



Once you sign up for Scroll, those websites should all be free of advertisements when you load them. For the most part, you don't need to use a special app or install an extension. Scroll works by placing a...

