Serena Williams launches a new Amazon store full of tennis gear and more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
As we just covered Gabrielle Union’s Amazon Store recently, Serena Williams also has joined the storefront with a new guide. The Serena Williams Amazon Storefront is full of workout and fitness gear to start your new year off right. Throughout her guide you can find items such as top tennis picks, nutritional snacks, fitness gear, and more. Head below the jump to find out our favorites from the Serena Williams Amazon Store.

The post Serena Williams launches a new Amazon store full of tennis gear and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
