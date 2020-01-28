As we just covered Gabrielle Union’s Amazon Store recently, Serena Williams also has joined the storefront with a new guide. The Serena Williams Amazon Storefront is full of workout and fitness gear to start your new year off right. Throughout her guide you can find items such as top tennis picks, nutritional snacks, fitness gear, and more. Head below the jump to find out our favorites from the Serena Williams Amazon Store. more… The post Serena Williams launches a new Amazon store full of tennis gear and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The new MINI Electric Interior Design in Miami The new MINI Cooper SE is fitted as standard with a model-specific instrument cluster consisting of a 5.5-inch colour screen in Black Panel design behind the steering wheel. At the centre of this fully.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:19Published 3 hours ago 2020 Mazda 2 in Soul Red Crystal Driving Video Featuring a renewed more sophisticated exterior design, new technology, improved refinement and an upgraded interior, the 2020 model year version of this popular supermini will be offered with a.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:43Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dremel’s multi-function Rotary Tool Vise hits Amazon low at $15.50 (Reg. $24+) Amazon is now offering the Dremel Rotary Tool Multi-Vise (2500-01) for *$15.35 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 at...

9to5Toys 1 week ago



Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mugs from $15 at Amazon + more up to 40% off Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on Zojirushi’s coffee maker, travel mugs, and lunch boxes. Starting from...

9to5Toys 2 days ago





Tweets about this