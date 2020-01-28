Iowa Republican receives cease-and-desist for using a beloved kid meme so the ‘Lefties stay triggered’ Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The mother of “Success Kid” Sammy Griner has sent a cease-and-desist notice to to Rep. Steve King, who she called a “vile man” for using the viral image of the toddler with a clenched fist as part of fundraising efforts. Laney Griner is threatening to sue the Iowa Republican for copyright infringement. But copyright law around viral memes is a gray area that still has not seen its day in court.



“Representative King and his campaign staff appropriated ‘Success Kid’ without my permission,” Griner tweeted on Monday. “I do not endorse Representative King and, like most people, I strongly disagree with his views.”



