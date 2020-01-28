Head of Harvard’s chemistry department arrested for lying about work with China

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



The head of Harvard’s chemistry and chemical biology department, Charles Lieber, was charged Tuesday with making false statements about his involvement with China’s program to recruit foreign researchers. Lieber’s contract with the program, Thousand Talents, afforded him a monthly salary of up to $50,000 and annual living expenses of more than $150,000 over three years, according to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint against Lieber unsealed on Tuesday. He was also given more than $1.5 million by the Chinese government and the Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) to set up a lab and conduct research at the university.



"one of the most prestigious scientists to be swept up in FBI investigations"



