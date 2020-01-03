Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft's new Edge browser has such powerful privacy settings that it's triggering the ad blocker popup on some websites, even when I don't have an ad blocker

Microsoft's new Edge browser has such powerful privacy settings that it's triggering the ad blocker popup on some websites, even when I don't have an ad blocker

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Microsoft's new Edge browser has such powerful privacy settings that it's triggering the ad blocker popup on some websites, even when I don't have an ad blocker· One of the best things about Microsoft's new Edge browser is its intuitive and useful privacy settings.
· It's a contrast to my experience with Google Chrome, where privacy settings are comprehensive, but less intuitive, and less effective than Edge, it seems. 
· Edge's "Strict" privacy setting is so powerful that it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings 01:02

 Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in an article on the Facebook Newsroom. Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom In addition, Facebook is making...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data [Video]Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data

Half of Americans know they were victims in a large data breach, according to new research.  The study of 2,000 people examined the concerns people have when it comes to their personal data..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Audi RS Q8 Design in Daytona Grey [Video]Audi RS Q8 Design in Daytona Grey

With its imposing octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, the new Audi RS Q8** sports a strikingly self-confident face. This..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft is helping Google improve Chrome’s tab management

Microsoft is helping Google improve Chrome’s tab managementIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft launched its new Edge Chromium-powered browser earlier this month on both macOS and Windows. The launch...
The Verge Also reported by •WebProNewsbetanews

Microsoft Edge has a new 'unwanted apps' download-blocker -- here's how to enable it

Microsoft has introduced a new feature to its Edge browser that blocks "potentially unwanted apps" from being downloaded. At the moment, the security feature is...
betanews Also reported by •The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.