Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a tiny change in how Facebook search works (FB)

ONmarketing.io Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a tiny change in how Fa… https://t.co/tIEozPK5h8 36 minutes ago La Résistance 🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a tiny change in how Fa… https://t.co/wGeDtaeZ09 7 hours ago nubia62 redondo RT @NealSchaffer: Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a tiny change in how Facebook… 2 days ago Neal Schaffer Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a tiny change in how Fa… https://t.co/bLJZ57Cq8Q 2 days ago Panos Ladas Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a tiny change in how Fa… https://t.co/KtwPJXlP0d 4 days ago Rui Alves Wow, I’m going through some of my old high school things and came across a philosophy project on online privacy in… https://t.co/1rOsG07tPW 4 days ago Julie💫💙🛰💙💫IsAGirlWhoThinksShesASpaceStation RT @BuxMontNews: Thought this was just me - Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due to a t… 6 days ago Tom Sofield Thought this was just me - Some Facebook users are seeing a huge increase in friend requests from fake accounts due… https://t.co/pDBBU18Jsx 6 days ago