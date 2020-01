Inside a sold $2.3 million once-tiny home in San Francisco built out of desperation after the 1906 earthquake for $50

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A quaint home in San Francisco that was originally 800 square feet is one of the remaining "

· The now 2,155 square-foot home sold for $2.3 million in April 2019, a smidge less than its asking price of $2.5 million.

· The house had an... · A quaint home in San Francisco that was originally 800 square feet is one of the remaining " earthquake shacks" built as temporary housing units after the 1906 earthquake and fire.· The now 2,155 square-foot home sold for $2.3 million in April 2019, a smidge less than its asking price of $2.5 million.· The house had an 👓 View full article