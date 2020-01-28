Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple iOS update offers more control over iPhone 11 location tracking

engadget Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Apple is quickly acting on plans to curb location tracking on iPhone 11 models. It just released an iOS 13.3.1 update (plus a corresponding iPadOS update) that, most notably, adds a toggle to control the U1 Ultra Wideband chip's use of location servi...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13 [Video]How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13

There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these...

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:37Published

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter [Video]FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more

*Update*: iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and watchOS 6.1.2 are now available. iOS 12.4.5 is also now available for devices that...
9to5Mac Also reported by •The Verge

UAE- Apple solves location privacy issue with iPhone 11

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The second beta version of Apple's iOS 13.3.1, released earlier this month, now includes a toggle for disabling the Ultra ...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •The Verge9to5MacSeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.