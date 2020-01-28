Apple announces record holiday Q1 2020 earnings: revenue of $91.8 billion, more

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

AAPL’s Q1 2020 earnings day is here, covering the lucrative holiday shopping season. For the first fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple had forecast revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion. That compares to the $84.3 billion it reported in the same quarter one year ago.



So how did Apple perform during Q1 2020? The company has announced revenue of $91.8 billion and profit of $22.2 billion. That’s an all-time record for both net income and revenue, Apple says.



Apple no longer reports iPhone, iPad, and Mac unit sales numbers, though it does report a revenue breakdown by product category. More details below.



