Apple announces record holiday Q1 2020 earnings: revenue of $91.8 billion, more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 28 January 2020
AAPL’s Q1 2020 earnings day is here, covering the lucrative holiday shopping season. For the first fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple had forecast revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion. That compares to the $84.3 billion it reported in the same quarter one year ago.

So how did Apple perform during Q1 2020? The company has announced revenue of $91.8 billion and profit of $22.2 billion. That’s an all-time record for both net income and revenue, Apple says.

Apple no longer reports iPhone, iPad, and Mac unit sales numbers, though it does report a revenue breakdown by product category. More details below.

The post Apple announces record holiday Q1 2020 earnings: revenue of $91.8 billion, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
News video: Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections

Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections 02:53

 Apple's fiscal first-quarter results released Tuesday provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded. The company's profits and revenue topped analyst projections.

