Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and people on the ground may see it

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and people on the ground may see it· A dead NASA telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of crashing in space above Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening.
· Experts call the odds "dangerous" and "alarming," since a head-on collision could produce nearly 300,000 chunks of debris that would threaten other spacecraft.
· LeoLabs, a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before

US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before 01:18

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump officially dropped the brand spanking new U.S. Space Force logo on January 24, and it boldly went where no man has gone before—except maybe Star Trek. Space reports that Donald unveiled the new Space Force logo over Twitter, his unofficial...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday [Video]Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two decommissioned satellites are headed for a close encounter on January 29th over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While not a threat to us on Earth, it increases the risk of debris hitting important..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster [Video]This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after its 11:38 a.m. launch, NASA's space shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members. Among the crew was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force...
Seattle Times

NASA’s next big space observatory will likely miss its target launch date — again

NASA’s next big space observatory will likely miss its target launch date — againNASA’s next big space observatory — the James Webb Space Telescope — probably won’t launch in March 2021, potentially creating added costs for the...
The Verge


Tweets about this

gaerospacecorp

Global Aerospace Corporation Dead space telescope and old AF satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.… https://t.co/UiGgnnlfwC 37 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding... https://t.co/MBbNKp7nPN 46 minutes ago

StephanBraun81

Stephan Braun A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on We… https://t.co/Qoft1dXo2k 48 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on We… https://t.co/42cC7XF9oJ 49 minutes ago

Mistress_Jan

✯☽ Jan Erickson ☾✯🌊 RT @New_Narrative: A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesd… 1 hour ago

DrKenny15

Enny A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding on Wednesday, and peo… https://t.co/8lqIpTtgER 1 hour ago

clarryellis

Clarry Ellis RT @AnthonyQuintano: A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wedne… 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on We… https://t.co/nKE4xAuzkE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.