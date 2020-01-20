2 Satellites May Narrowly Avoid a Collision Tomorrow Night Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Satellites IRAS (13777) and GGSE-4 (2828) are expected to just miss each other in the night sky on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Photo Credit: NASA)



Two old satellites are expected to narrowly sweep past each other in the night sky tomorrow night. According to LeoLabs, a company that observes spacecraft trajectories, the two satellites—IRAS (13777), a decommissioned space […]



The post 2 Satellites May Narrowly Avoid a Collision Tomorrow Night appeared first on Geek.com. Satellites IRAS (13777) and GGSE-4 (2828) are expected to just miss each other in the night sky on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Photo Credit: NASA)Two old satellites are expected to narrowly sweep past each other in the night sky tomorrow night. According to LeoLabs, a company that observes spacecraft trajectories, the two satellites—IRAS (13777), a decommissioned space […]The post 2 Satellites May Narrowly Avoid a Collision Tomorrow Night appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Dozens of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen in night sky over Switzerland No, they're not UFOs. Video filmed on Saturday (January 18) by a stargazer in Switzerland shows a moving convoy of bright lights evenly spaced out in the night sky. But there's a straightforward.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:29Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this