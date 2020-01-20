Global  

2 Satellites May Narrowly Avoid a Collision Tomorrow Night

geek.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
2 Satellites May Narrowly Avoid a Collision Tomorrow NightSatellites IRAS (13777) and GGSE-4 (2828) are expected to just miss each other in the night sky on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Photo Credit: NASA)

Two old satellites are expected to narrowly sweep past each other in the night sky tomorrow night. According to LeoLabs, a company that observes spacecraft trajectories, the two satellites—IRAS (13777), a decommissioned space […]

