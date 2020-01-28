Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record

The Verge Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue recordPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple reported its first quarter results for fiscal year 2020 this afternoon, offering an important look into the company’s holiday sales quarter and momentum of Apple’s various services. The company posted earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $91.8 billion. Both outperformed analyst expectations, which were $4.54 earnings per share and revenue of around $88.43 billion.

“We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “During the holiday quarter our active installed base of devices grew in each of our geographic segments and has now reached over 1.5...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections

Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections 02:53

 Apple's fiscal first-quarter results released Tuesday provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded. The company's profits and revenue topped analyst projections.

Recent related videos from verified sources

AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7 [Video]AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7

Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple's iPhone back to growth as company braces for coronavirus impact

The iPhone is back. But Apple is girding for more disruptions in virus-hit China.
Reuters

Chinese Coronavirus Slows Down New Apple iPhone Manufacturing

Chinese Coronavirus Slows Down New Apple iPhone ManufacturingIt’s literally still only the first month of the new decade and we’ve already been threatened by both another world war and a deadly virus. Gotta check all...
geek.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreatGDA

Greatly RT @verge: Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/HCiWLRWwAs https://t.co/ewIBAA8dqO 10 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/d6JZyHb18g 42 minutes ago

iOSFanBoy

iOSFanBoy #iPhone 11 and #AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/6ENFvCADw2 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/w6LmngmYMP https://t.co/uQEJof2uNr 1 hour ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/oDJEkCLUVL https://t.co/LM41l2r8aN 1 hour ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/wGORNeUfsn https://t.co/eOjQOwLHRZ 1 hour ago

MohammedAbayomi

Comr. Abayomi Usman Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/yaHQ50qsPP #OperaNewsHub 1 hour ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record https://t.co/wGORNeUfsn https://t.co/eOjQOwLHRZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.