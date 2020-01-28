Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg is stepping down

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Match Group, home to Tinder, Match, OKCupid, PoF, and a host of other online dating apps, announced today that CEO Mandy Ginsberg would be stepping down from her position after 14 years with the company. She’s served in the CEO role since her appointment in 2017. Related to this, Ginsberg will also resign from Match’s […] 👓 View full article

