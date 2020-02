In the last release of the Google Phone app, our team uncovered that the app was gaining the ability to record phone calls. Tonight, Google Phone 44 has released with more preparations for that feature, including the ability have your recorded call transcribed. more… The post Google Phone 44 preps call recording and transcription [APK Insight] appeared first on 9to5Google.

