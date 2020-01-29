A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · A video captured a robot named Little Peanut delivering food to people under quarantine in China after being in contact with flight passengers who may be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.
· Passengers on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, China, are being held under quarantine in a hotel after two of over 335...
Robots were used to deliver food for people who were in quarantine in a hotel of The Party School of the CPC Hangzhou Committee.
The video, filmed in the city of Hangzhou on January 27, shows a robot stopping by the room doors to deliver food to the quarantined people.
The robot named Little...
With 81 dead so far, Beijing has broadened the extraordinary quarantine to more than 50 million people, but the mayor of Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, said 5...