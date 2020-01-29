Global  

A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak· A video captured a robot named Little Peanut delivering food to people under quarantine in China after being in contact with flight passengers who may be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.
· Passengers on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, China, are being held under quarantine in a hotel after two of over 335...
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Robots used to deliver food to people quarantined in hotel to avoid spreading of coronavirus

Robots used to deliver food to people quarantined in hotel to avoid spreading of coronavirus 01:21

 Robots were used to deliver food for people who were in quarantine in a hotel of The Party School of the CPC Hangzhou Committee. The video, filmed in the city of Hangzhou on January 27, shows a robot stopping by the room doors to deliver food to the quarantined people. The robot named Little...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Health Experts Say The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Just One Of Many Epidemics Yet To Come [Video]Public Health Experts Say The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Just One Of Many Epidemics Yet To Come

A coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 170 people and infected more than 7,000.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus [Video]Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus The virus has affected over 6,000 in China and left 132 people dead. Outside of China, there have been over 80 reported cases of Coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 'Little Peanut' robot delivers food to people in quarantine in China

'Enjoy your meal. If you need anything else, please message the staff'
Independent

Worries grow that quarantine in China not enough to stem virulent coronavirus

With 81 dead so far, Beijing has broadened the extraordinary quarantine to more than 50 million people, but the mayor of Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, said 5...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPR

SupplyChain2030

Supply Chain RT @mvollmer1: A #robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the #coronaviruswuhan outbreak #Robotics #robo… 3 hours ago

rafaelwv

Rafael A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak via /r/t… https://t.co/5qOXrSl4CC 3 hours ago

secretspartanuk

One of a kind A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak via /r/t… https://t.co/GcO7cqyAaz 3 hours ago

alpinesucre

Alpine Sucre A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak via /r/t… https://t.co/7UhbKi9UMR 3 hours ago

afishnchipsguy

Jigar Rajpura A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak via /r/t… https://t.co/AilOLtmEAJ 3 hours ago

mvollmer1

Dr. Marcell Vollmer @wef #Davos #WEF20 A #robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the #coronaviruswuhan outbreak… https://t.co/Q3hNiRWTrS 5 hours ago

re_allie_ty

Allie T. RT @lolitataub: Awww. A robot 🤖 named Little Peanut 🥜is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. "Hel… 5 hours ago

lolitataub

Lolita Taub Awww. A robot 🤖 named Little Peanut 🥜is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbre… https://t.co/6rpN3JBu5g 7 hours ago

