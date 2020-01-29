A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

· A video captured a robot named Little Peanut delivering food to people under quarantine in China after being in contact with flight passengers who may be infected with the Wuhan

· Passengers on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, China, are being held under quarantine in a hotel after two of over 335... · A video captured a robot named Little Peanut delivering food to people under quarantine in China after being in contact with flight passengers who may be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus , 2019-nCoV.· Passengers on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, China, are being held under quarantine in a hotel after two of over 335 👓 View full article

