British Airways suspends all China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

The Verge Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
British Airways suspends all China flights due to coronavirus outbreakPhoto by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Airways has suspended all its direct flights to mainland China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports. “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” the company said in an email. BA.com currently shows no direct flights to mainland China, although flights to Hong Kong are unaffected.

The airline is not the first to have dropped some of its China flights. However, in the case of United Airlines, which announced it would be suspending some of its flights yesterday, the decision was taken due to a “significant decline in demand,” rather than specific safety concerns.

British Airways announced the cancellation of its flights in the wake of the...
