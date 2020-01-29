Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft releases update to fix Explorer problems in Windows 10

betanews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Microsoft has issued an optional update for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909. Among other things, the update fixes Explorer problems introduced by the November 2019 Update. The same update is available for both version of Windows 10 because, as Microsoft explains, both "1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files". While the update, KB4532695, includes a number of fixes, it is the addressing of Explorer issues that will be most welcomed. See also: Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer bug that is… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scam Making The Rounds Affecting Microsoft Computer Users [Video]Scam Making The Rounds Affecting Microsoft Computer Users

The Better Business Bureau warns of crooks who might look to trick you into paying for an "expiring Windows license."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

NSA warns Microsoft of 'severe,' 'critical' security weakness in Windows 10 [Video]NSA warns Microsoft of 'severe,' 'critical' security weakness in Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

0patch releases micropatch for Internet Explorer vulnerability -- including for Windows 7

At the end of last week, a serious vulnerability was discovered in Internet Explorer, affecting all versions of Windows. Not only is the bug (CVE-2020-0674)...
betanews

Microsoft is testing ads in WordPad in Windows 10

Over the years Microsoft has taken numerous controversial decisions with Windows 10, including installing sponsored apps, using the Start menu to advertise apps...
betanews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.