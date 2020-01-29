Microsoft releases update to fix Explorer problems in Windows 10

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Microsoft has issued an optional update for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909. Among other things, the update fixes Explorer problems introduced by the November 2019 Update. The same update is available for both version of Windows 10 because, as Microsoft explains, both "1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files". While the update, KB4532695, includes a number of fixes, it is the addressing of Explorer issues that will be most welcomed. See also: Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer bug that is… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

