Apple releases iOS update featuring U1 chip location tracking fix
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () The latest update to iOS will please anyone with privacy concerns. iOS 13.3.1 gives iPhone owners the chance to toggle the location-tracking U1 Ultra Wideband chip on and off -- something Apple promised a couple of months ago. There was controversy when security experts discovered that the chip meant iPhones were periodically tracking people's location even when location services were disabled. Now it is possible to ensure that such tracking cannot be carried out. See also: Apple: iPhone 11 Pro handsets check location to comply with regulations Apple may replace your iPhone XS, XS Max or XR Smart Battery Case… [Continue Reading]
Shameless S10x11 "Location, Location, Location" Season 10 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - Frank finds a cushy place to make his new home. Lip gets cold feet when Tami moves forward with a plan for their..
Mexico has some amazing cities and areas. Along the Pacific Coast are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two..