Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus· Apple is taking precautions to protect its workers against the spread of the coronavirus in mainland China.
· CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday the company has restricted employee travel to the country.
· It is also frequently deep-cleaning its Apple Stores and monitoring employees' temperatures.
· Visit Business Insider's...
News video: Apple to restrict travel to China, close one store in relation to coronavirus

Apple to restrict travel to China, close one store in relation to coronavirus 00:59

 Apple stated that it was focused on maintaining the health and safety of their employees when making the decision.

State Department Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning For China [Video]State Department Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning For China

Anyone who continues on with plans to travel to China may be subject to sudden travel restrictions because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:59Published

Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort [Video]Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort

Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, travel along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. The passengers arrived by plane to RAF..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Wuhan coronavirus leads Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft to close China locations and suspend employee travel unless 'business critical' (AAPL, FB)

Wuhan coronavirus leads Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft to close China locations and suspend employee travel unless 'business critical' (AAPL, FB)· Apple, Amazon, Google, and other major tech companies have restricted employee travel to and from China in response the coronavirus outbreak. · The virus...
Business Insider

Apple's Cook discusses impact of coronavirus in China, one Apple Store closed

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday discussed fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China, saying the developing situation has so far caused at least one Apple...
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.comThe VergeBusiness Insider

joburbans

Joburbans Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus… https://t.co/GedqPQ2UdW 3 days ago

cblandreth

George_Jetson RT @solusnan1: Apple is deep-cleaning stores and restricting employee travel thanks to the coronavirus - Business Insider https://t.co/Quvw… 3 days ago

irelandchina

& RT @businessinsider: Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus https://t.c… 3 days ago

weijgenberger

bill eijgenberger Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus https://t.co/1kIrQbGu6j 3 days ago

solusnan1

Nance 🦋🌊🦋 Apple is deep-cleaning stores and restricting employee travel thanks to the coronavirus - Business Insider https://t.co/Quvwc4pAAB 3 days ago

nadeemansary

Nadeem Ansari FCIM FIDM 🇬🇧 RT @businessinsider: Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the… https://t.co/wmCFMqv6TF 3 days ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the c… https://t.co/jb2BzmuCJE 3 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus https://t.co/OlQ45i2Fle 3 days ago

