Apple is deep-cleaning its China stores and restricting employee travel to protect against the coronavirus
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · Apple is taking precautions to protect its workers against the spread of the coronavirus in mainland China.
· CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday the company has restricted employee travel to the country.
· It is also frequently deep-cleaning its Apple Stores and monitoring employees' temperatures.
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday discussed fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China, saying the developing situation has so far caused at least one Apple...
