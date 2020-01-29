Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Translate’s New ‘Transcribe Mode’ Can Do Real-Time Transcription

Fossbytes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Google is soon going to launch a new feature dubbed ‘Transcribe Mode’ to increase the efficiency of Google Translate. This feature will be added in the Translate app for Android which will make it more human-like translator. Transcribe Mode will arrive on the stable version of the Google Translate app in the second quarter of […]

The post Google Translate’s New ‘Transcribe Mode’ Can Do Real-Time Transcription appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google - New Devices [Video]Google - New Devices

Google - New Devices

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:10Published

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion [Video]Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau. It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018. In April 2019,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Upcoming Google Translate ‘Transcribe’ mode is like Pixel Recorder with real-time translation

Back in September, we spotted work on a “Continuous Translation” feature in the Translate app on Android. Google today previewed its “almost real time...
9to5Google

Google Translate will soon transcribe recordings in other languages

If you attend a lot of meetings and lectures, or simply interview people often, transcribing your audio recordings is perhaps the most tedious task in your...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Anghello_Silva

Angelo Silva Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/FNOeXFUJNz via @engadget 37 minutes ago

RiyazAmar

Amar Riyaz Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/8RrY90kebN https://t.co/54AbuvbkSE 59 minutes ago

RuepayRuepays

RUEPAY Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/Ua8cGvxjk0 https://t.co/uGDdiJSnas 1 hour ago

SEEMOREDigital

Connor Morrison Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/y8dspysl9H https://t.co/BmmSEotvqG 1 hour ago

sharatf

Sharat Faqurudheen Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/ilI3UNNTic #uncategorized #feedly 2 hours ago

TechAndComms

Tech & Comms News #Tech News: Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/QfQmRjiufw 2 hours ago

USANewsGroup

USA News Group Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/smIGwxpd2x 2 hours ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Google Translate is getting a transcribe mode for lectures, speeches https://t.co/lMt2JNip0h - Sponsored Links SO… https://t.co/EcyHMDun9x 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.