Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $480, today only with more deals from $50 (Refurb)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from *$479.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it sells for up to $1,000 in new condition and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

