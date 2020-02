Tesla Inc's has steadily increased the sale of its electric vehicles, boosted by demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans as overseas sales pick up, and delivering more than 360,000 vehicles last year.



Recent related videos from verified sources Tesla Stock Reaches $500 Tesla Stock Reaches $500 The company’s stock rose 5% and passed $500 per share, reaching an all-time high Monday. Tesla’s stock value has more than doubled in the past three months, according to.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:49Published 3 weeks ago Tesla Will Launch Electric ATV and Cybertruck at the Same Time Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will launch its Electric ATV and Cybertruck at the same time in 2021. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:21Published on December 9, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Tesla Signs Battery Supply Agreement With China's CATL Tesla Inc., which now produces electric vehicles from China Gigafactory 3, signed a battery supply agreement with major Chinese electric vehicle battery maker...

RTTNews 1 day ago



GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Model Y, 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Week In Reverse The GMC Hummer electric truck's specs were teased; Tesla's Model Y went into production; and the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based three-row SUV was spotted. it's...

MotorAuthority 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this