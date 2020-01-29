Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will visit European lawmakers in Brussels in February, Bloomberg reports.
· A Facebook spokesperson said Zuckerberg will discuss "a framework for new rules and regulation for the internet" with EU officials.
· Facebook faces a host of potential regulatory difficulties in the EU, including new...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings [Video]Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in an article on the Facebook Newsroom. Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Facebook targets UK growth with 1,000 hires this year [Video]Facebook targets UK growth with 1,000 hires this year

Facebook is to increase its UK workforce by 1,000 by creating a host of new technology roles. As Adam Reed reports, vice-president for Europe, Nicola Mendelsohn, sees a bright future for Facebook in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a message for you: He doesn't care if you like him

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a message to the public Wednesday: 'My goal for the next decade isn't to be liked but to be understood.'
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderFossbytes

Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump'

Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump'· Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's policies on misinformation in an interview with The Atlantic that was published on Saturday. ·...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

larry_irving

larryirving Hang tough @EU_Commission. Since Washington seems hopeless and helpless when it comes to reining in @Facebook Faceb… https://t.co/wrZhMh6etQ 11 hours ago

librco

libr.co Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby European lawmakers https://t.co/E3szQ3lKZp 12 hours ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook… https://t.co/XJG3aaERdB via #Indilens #India 12 hours ago

librco

libr.co Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe https://t.co/g970kjq8Rl 13 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe https://t.co/lry1JqgXE5 13 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe… https://t.co/5hBQs7G6cm 13 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe… https://t.co/OWRukCjz0q 13 hours ago

jukkapaulin

Jukka Paulin RT @winsontang: Mark Zuckerberg is going to personally lobby EU lawmakers as Facebook faces a host of problems in Europe https://t.co/YiKOB… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.