Major earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, but no injuries reported

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
News video: Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean 00:48

 A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people or property, initial reports said. Colette Luke reports.

Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica [Video]Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Story: http://bit.ly/3aSorsH

Downtown Miami Feels Minor Tremors From Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba [Video]Downtown Miami Feels Minor Tremors From Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba

CBS4's Hank Tester reports buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Major earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday.
CBC.ca

Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba

The magnitude-7.7 quake triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Al Jazeera

13patrickfields

patrick fields Major M7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, followed by M6.1 near Cayman Islands - https://t.co/Diym0aLh5a via @shareaholic 1 hour ago

byLorenaBlas

Lorena Blas RT @AK_MAK2607: Major M7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, followed by M6.1 near Cayman Islands https://t.co/1OvXxovpvC 3 hours ago

AK_MAK2607

AK2607.MAK Major M7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, followed by M6.1 near Cayman Islands https://t.co/1OvXxovpvC 3 hours ago

AnanasTokyo

T.M. Major earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, but no injuries reported https://t.co/JQPlAqHDhv https://t.co/85zQSa2WQH 4 hours ago

maddeveruh

maddeveruh Major M7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, followed by M6.1 near Cayman Islands https://t.co/LjUqAAHetU 5 hours ago

Imbjp1

Imbjp RT @NewIndianXpress: A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba, triggering a brief tsunami alert an… 5 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba, triggering a brief tsunami alert… https://t.co/UFd1y3y2RH 6 hours ago

janfili

Nada mas cierto #BDL RT @FinancialXpress: A major 7.7 magnitude #earthquake struck Tuesday in the #Caribbean between #Jamaica and #Cuba https://t.co/SCPE3q4Dlf 6 hours ago

