Farming family warning others after bank accounts emptied in port-out scam

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The fraud, which appears to have started with the theft of a SaskTel phone number and email last week, saw Johnson Livestock near Peebles Saskatchewan see the bank account the family uses for farming operations and expenses completely drained.
