iPhone 11 Pro meets Tesla Cybertruck with Caviar’s ‘Cyberphone’ for an unlisted price

9to5Mac Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Apple and Tesla make some of the most sought after products and the luxury device accessory company, Caviar is blending the two with its latest iPhone 11 Pro modification, the Cyberphone. Yep, a mashup of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck with the latest flagship iPhone.

