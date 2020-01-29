Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Apple and Tesla make some of the most sought after products and the luxury device accessory company, Caviar is blending the two with its latest iPhone 11 Pro modification, the Cyberphone. Yep, a mashup of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck with the latest flagship iPhone.



more…



The post iPhone 11 Pro meets Tesla Cybertruck with Caviar’s ‘Cyberphone’ for an unlisted price appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

