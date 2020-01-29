Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra single-family 'in-law' unit in the backyard

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra single-family 'in-law' unit in the backyard· A real-estate listing in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood comes with two homes on a 2,996 square-foot lot.
· The two homes are listed for sale for a total of $1.85 million.
· It's a rare deal in San Francisco's crowded real-estate market.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A bargain in San...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Market Street Goes Car-Free In Downtown San Francisco

Market Street Goes Car-Free In Downtown San Francisco 01:58

 Private vehicles are no longer allowed on a two mile stretch of Market Street in Downtown San Francisco, as part of a plan to improve the thoroughfare. Only bicycles, taxis, buses and other public vehicles are allowed. Jackie Ward reports. (1/29/20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden retriever with deformed legs receives a custom wheelchair [Video]Golden retriever with deformed legs receives a custom wheelchair

A golden retriever born with deformed front legs has a new lease of life - thanks to a specially-designed wheelchair.Pigpen the pup needed both legs amputated at eight months-old and could only move by..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published

'Push Forward'; 49ers Players Remember Kobe Bryant's Legacy Ahead Of Super Bowl [Video]'Push Forward'; 49ers Players Remember Kobe Bryant's Legacy Ahead Of Super Bowl

The loss of Kobe Bryant was on the minds of many at Super Bow LIV's media night in Miami. No one the 49ers probably knew him better than cornerback Richard Sherman. Dennis O'Donnell reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hartfield, San Diego host San Francisco

Two guards will be on display as Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco will go up against Braun Hartfield and San Diego
FOX Sports Also reported by •bizjournals

Inside a sold $2.3 million once-tiny home in San Francisco built out of desperation after the 1906 earthquake for $50

Inside a sold $2.3 million once-tiny home in San Francisco built out of desperation after the 1906 earthquake for $50· A quaint home in San Francisco that was originally 800 square feet is one of the remaining "earthquake shacks" built as temporary housing units after the 1906...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joburbans

Joburbans Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra s… https://t.co/fzsp4j1Ntn 42 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra s… https://t.co/VZyNJfxbRM 49 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra s… https://t.co/P8gqfASEaR 49 minutes ago

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, than… https://t.co/oCvKLX5IrW 51 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra s… https://t.co/nle0ISwdBX 57 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra s… https://t.co/0kV91qRHsT 57 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra s… https://t.co/OEv4xIp6Wx 57 minutes ago

RealtorSF

The DeZerega Team Inside a $1 million fixer-upper listing for sale across the bay from San Francisco that might actually turn out to… https://t.co/C9grf0spW3 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.