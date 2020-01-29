Global  

Lab-grown heart muscles transplanted into a human for the first time

engadget Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Researchers in Japan have successfully carried out the world's first transplant of lab-grown heart muscle cells, in a move which could significantly reduce the need for heart transplants. To grow the heart muscle cells, the scientists from Osaka Univ...
News video: Guy Meets Donor's Mother Four Years After Heart Transplant

Guy Meets Donor's Mother Four Years After Heart Transplant 00:18

 This guy went to meet his heart donor's mother four years after his heart transplant. She used a stethoscope to listen to his heartbeats and was in tears at the emotional moment of listening to his son's heartbeat. 

