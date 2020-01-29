Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)· Barstool Sports has agreed to sell a stake to Penn National, a US casino company, in a deal that values the digital-media brand at $450 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
· Penn plans to buy a 36% stake in Barstool worth $163 million in cash and stock.
· The companies plan to launch a Barstool-branded...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports 00:26

 Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports. The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ampersand Launches the And Platform to Unify Audience and Measurement Across Inventories [Video]Ampersand Launches the And Platform to Unify Audience and Measurement Across Inventories

Ampersand, the TV advertising and sales company owned by Comcast, Cox and Charter, is putting its vast data network of 38 million households to work with a new external platform that lets partners..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:00Published

Hasbro Toy Company Makes Death Row Records Deal Official With $3.8B Cash Transaction [Video]Hasbro Toy Company Makes Death Row Records Deal Official With $3.8B Cash Transaction

Hasbro Toy Company and Entertainment One have officially closed their deal. According to Hasbro Chairman Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s acquisition of eOne — which owns Death Row Records — was complete..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)

Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)· Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company. · The deal could help Penn National, the casino company, expand its national profile and cut...
Business Insider

Local casino operator buys 36% stake in Barstool Sports

Local casino operator Penn National Gaming has acquired a 36% interest in digital sports media company Barstool Sports for $163 million. Wyomissing-based Penn...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Barstool Sports is selling a stake to the owner of Plainridge Park casino https://t.co/Y6NIbtew3J 51 minutes ago

ScotMackRI

Scott MacKay Barstool Sports is selling a stake to the owner of Plainridge Park casino https://t.co/PYJ6AXukBm via @BostonGlobe 1 hour ago

real_EvanYoung

Evan Young From selling newspapers out of his van to a $450,000,000 empire. Go Pres Go. @stoolpresidente #BRICKBYBRICK https://t.co/IzW4stvLFM 1 hour ago

matthewkassel

Matthew Kassel "Barstool sports bars" https://t.co/LZzPUaJcC5 1 hour ago

NeilCarvin

Neil Carvin RT @Anthony: Barstool Sports Inc. is selling a 36% stake in the company for $163 million in cash and stock to Penn National Gaming, a casin… 2 hours ago

Anthony

Anthony DeRosa🗽 Barstool Sports Inc. is selling a 36% stake in the company for $163 million in cash and stock to Penn National Gami… https://t.co/ocJHu2H4r1 2 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "Sports Extra: Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $45… https://t.co/jMNAz53KeG 3 hours ago

wsullivan

Walter Sullivan Barstool Sports is selling a stake to the owner of Plainridge Park casino – The Boston Globe https://t.co/g3j7p1KXNT 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.