Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · Barstool Sports has agreed to sell a stake to Penn National, a US casino company, in a deal that values the digital-media brand at $450 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
· Penn plans to buy a 36% stake in Barstool worth $163 million in cash and stock.
· The companies plan to launch a Barstool-branded...
Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports. The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business. Katie Johnston reports.