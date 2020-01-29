Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Barstool Sports has agreed to sell a stake to Penn National, a US casino company, in a deal that values the digital-media brand at $450 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

· Penn plans to buy a 36% stake in Barstool worth $163 million in cash and stock.

· The companies plan to launch a Barstool-branded... · Barstool Sports has agreed to sell a stake to Penn National, a US casino company, in a deal that values the digital-media brand at $450 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported.· Penn plans to buy a 36% stake in Barstool worth $163 million in cash and stock.· The companies plan to launch a Barstool-branded 👓 View full article

